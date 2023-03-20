Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. 449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth $5,257,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Waldencast during the third quarter valued at $50,000,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Waldencast by 160.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,998 shares during the period. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at $4,285,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

