Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Up 16.7%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares were up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 4,054,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 1,222,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.38.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
