Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.78.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.24 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.