WeBuy One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. WeBuy has a market cap of $91.97 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00006591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeBuy has traded down 66.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

