Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.34. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

About Weis Markets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

