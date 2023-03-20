Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Weis Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.34. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86.
Weis Markets Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.
Institutional Trading of Weis Markets
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weis Markets (WMK)
- Is Fifth Third Bancorp a Stalwart Among Regional Banks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.