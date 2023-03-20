Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 17.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

