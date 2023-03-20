WEMIX Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. WEMIX has a market cap of $357.32 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00005218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00353783 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.02 or 0.25714168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 959,911,654 coins and its circulating supply is 245,032,451 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

