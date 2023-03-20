Western Union (NYSE:WU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.23.

Western Union Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WU opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $19.97.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 13,546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Western Union by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

