Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Trimmed by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.8 %

WY opened at $29.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

