Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,256 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.46. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.