Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Wipro Trading Down 0.9 %
WIT opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wipro (WIT)
- Is Fifth Third Bancorp a Stalwart Among Regional Banks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.