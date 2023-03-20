Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

WIT opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,770,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 8,867,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wipro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,660,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,180,000 after buying an additional 2,175,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after buying an additional 1,962,931 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,305,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

