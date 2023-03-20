Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.46. Wipro shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 374,211 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Wipro by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 769,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 122,898 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 102,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Wipro by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,038,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 532,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.