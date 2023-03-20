Wirtual Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $4,429.43 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

