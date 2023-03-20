Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

