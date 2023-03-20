Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 163,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 621,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Xander Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

