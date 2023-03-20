Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up about 2.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

