Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.75. 1,075,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.70. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $246.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,965 shares of company stock worth $17,849,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

