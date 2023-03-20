Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Snowflake stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.75. 1,075,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,323. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.70. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $246.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,965 shares of company stock worth $17,849,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.