Yarbrough Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after buying an additional 426,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,647. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.78. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

