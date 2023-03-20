Yarbrough Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.41. 521,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,701. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,579.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

