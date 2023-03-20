Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $191,000 in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 33.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 576,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 1,254.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 1,667,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLYW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $28.07. 56,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,994.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,994.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,155.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,305. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.