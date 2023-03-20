Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,667,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after buying an additional 395,302 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,515,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:MAX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.77. 2,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,184. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $482,265.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,284,247.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,394. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

