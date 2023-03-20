Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.84. 1,530,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.97 and its 200-day moving average is $293.18. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.