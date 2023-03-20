Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roku by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.44. 1,544,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239,454. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $139.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

