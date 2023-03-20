Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 3,974 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 243,096 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $11,464,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

CCOI stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.06. 21,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 3,363.94%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.