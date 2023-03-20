Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 3,974 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 243,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Insider Activity

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $961,096. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 3,363.94%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

