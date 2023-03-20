Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $119,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at $522,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in AZEK by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 40.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,839.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803,000 shares of company stock worth $125,078,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.85. 130,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AZEK. UBS Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

