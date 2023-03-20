Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $126,000 Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in nCino by 69.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 22.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.39. 156,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,350. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.36. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67.
In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
