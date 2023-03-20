Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCSI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,246. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $648.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

