Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $870.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.75. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $47.03.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

