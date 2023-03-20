Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of U traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $109.99.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $1,322,019. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

