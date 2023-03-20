YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.22.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $257.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $635.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

