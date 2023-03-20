YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

