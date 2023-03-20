YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

