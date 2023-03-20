YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 104,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

