YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,662 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 237,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,922,000 after buying an additional 56,672 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 222,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after buying an additional 25,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

DHR opened at $242.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

