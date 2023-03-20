YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 636 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $120.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

