YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,443 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MS. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

