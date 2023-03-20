YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.85 and its 200 day moving average is $226.89. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $293.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $3,106,045.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,697,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,813,585.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $3,106,045.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,697,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,813,585.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $28,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,508,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,227,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,620 shares of company stock worth $28,805,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

