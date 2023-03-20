yOUcash Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $133.78 million and approximately $998,550.90 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

yOUcash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

