Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 9238310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Yourgene Health Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.16 million, a PE ratio of -29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome, Edwards' syndrome, and Patau's Syndrome in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

