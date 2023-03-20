Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.85 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 75,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

