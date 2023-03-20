Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.85 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 75,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.