Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

About Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.