Zambesigold (ZGD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.82 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $53.82 million and approximately $105,671.30 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

