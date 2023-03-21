11,365 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.