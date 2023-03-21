16,639 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 52,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 630,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPG. CIBC dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of CPG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 3,956,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157,722. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

