169,212 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 169,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

