1irstGold (1GOLD) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $3,938.42 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for $63.41 or 0.00226010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

