22,268 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,686,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,981,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after buying an additional 376,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.