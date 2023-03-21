24,899 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

NIKE stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

