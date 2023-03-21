29,000 Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

